Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $6.77 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 633 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $6,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stairway Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 296,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,137,000 after acquiring an additional 46,275 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 123.5% in the fourth quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after buying an additional 6,599 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 194.2% in the first quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 30,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,737,000 after buying an additional 20,125 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 29,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,689,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Finally, All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 93,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,327,000 after buying an additional 3,521 shares during the period. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $219.97 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $222.92 and a 200-day moving average of $212.05. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $133.02 and a 1 year high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

