Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $18.20 Million Holdings in Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,808,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 528,087 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Colony Capital were worth $18,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colony Capital during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Colony Capital by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 4,117 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management acquired a new position in Colony Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Colony Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in Colony Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

CLNY opened at $6.68 on Monday. Colony Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.73 and a 1-year high of $7.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.55.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.31). Colony Capital had a negative return on equity of 41.20% and a negative net margin of 192.01%. On average, research analysts forecast that Colony Capital, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLNY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Colony Capital from $4.25 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colony Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Colony Capital from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Colony Capital in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.25 price target for the company.

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment firm with a heritage of identifying and capitalizing on key secular trends in real estate. The Company manages an approximately $47 billion portfolio of real assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners, including over $23 billion in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform.

