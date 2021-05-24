Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $12.96 Million Stock Position in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 595,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 14,477 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Xperi were worth $12,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its position in Xperi by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 123,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after buying an additional 47,598 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its position in Xperi by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 775,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,202,000 after purchasing an additional 68,136 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Xperi by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 258,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,396,000 after purchasing an additional 18,043 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Xperi by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 123,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 11,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Xperi in the 4th quarter worth about $432,000. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xperi alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on XPER. TheStreet lowered Xperi from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Xperi in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

Shares of NASDAQ XPER opened at $20.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.73. Xperi Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $11.03 and a 52 week high of $25.03.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $221.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.78 million. Xperi had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 13.32%. As a group, analysts predict that Xperi Holding Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.43%.

In other Xperi news, CRO Matthew Milne sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 206,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,538,842. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Product, and Intellectual Property Licensing. The company invents, develops, and delivers various technologies. It licenses audio, digital radio, imaging, edge-based machine learning, and multi-channel video user experience solutions to consumer electronics customers, automotive manufacturers, or supply chain partners.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER).

Receive News & Ratings for Xperi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xperi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.