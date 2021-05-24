Thomas John Pladsen Sells 25,000 Shares of Neo Lithium Corp. (CVE:NLC) Stock

Neo Lithium Corp. (CVE:NLC) Director Thomas John Pladsen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.40, for a total value of C$60,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$420,000.

Thomas John Pladsen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 23rd, Thomas John Pladsen sold 4,800 shares of Neo Lithium stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.60, for a total value of C$12,480.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Thomas John Pladsen sold 23,800 shares of Neo Lithium stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.60, for a total value of C$61,880.00.

On Monday, April 19th, Thomas John Pladsen sold 10,000 shares of Neo Lithium stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.60, for a total value of C$26,000.00.

NLC stock traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$2.50. The stock had a trading volume of 852,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,537. The firm has a market capitalization of C$347.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73. Neo Lithium Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.45 and a 52 week high of C$3.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.37. The company has a current ratio of 11.21, a quick ratio of 11.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NLC shares. Eight Capital increased their price objective on Neo Lithium from C$2.10 to C$4.10 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Cormark raised their target price on Neo Lithium from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

About Neo Lithium

Neo Lithium Corp., a lithium brine exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of resource properties. It explores for lithium deposits. It owns a 100% interest in the Tres Quebradas (3Q) project covering an area of approximately 35,000 hectares, including a salar complex of approximately 16,000 hectares located in Catamarca Province, Argentina.

