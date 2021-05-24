The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,914,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 104,222 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.16% of The Williams Companies worth $45,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 204.9% in the 1st quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,830 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after buying an additional 62,380 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,449 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of The Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in The Williams Companies by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 455,226 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,784,000 after purchasing an additional 68,227 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in The Williams Companies by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,591,433 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,701,000 after purchasing an additional 122,522 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Williams Companies stock opened at $26.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.50. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.48 and a 12 month high of $26.73.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 13.70%. The business’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.09%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WMB shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Scotiabank raised The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Mizuho upped their price target on The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Williams Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

In other news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 165,338 shares in the company, valued at $3,968,112. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

