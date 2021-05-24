The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $459.29 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) will post $459.29 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for The Wendy’s’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $445.60 million and the highest is $476.70 million. The Wendy’s posted sales of $402.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Wendy’s will report full-year sales of $1.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.97 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Wendy’s.

Get The Wendy's alerts:

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $460.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.02 million. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 8.09%. The Wendy’s’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WEN. Wedbush boosted their price objective on The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Argus raised The Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Wendy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.61.

In related news, insider E.J. Wunsch purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.98 per share, for a total transaction of $142,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 80,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,453.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Wendy’s by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 682,453 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,961,000 after acquiring an additional 326,788 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Wendy’s by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,488,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $405,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,520 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Wendy’s during the fourth quarter worth $32,083,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in The Wendy’s by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,628 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in The Wendy’s during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Wendy’s stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $23.59. 5,905,720 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,995,152. The Wendy’s has a 1-year low of $18.86 and a 1-year high of $24.91. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The Wendy’s’s payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

About The Wendy’s

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Wendy’s (WEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.