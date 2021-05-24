The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target Increased to C$84.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group to C$84.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a na rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$86.50 to C$89.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Cormark reissued a na rating and issued a C$82.00 price target (down previously from C$83.00) on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Monday, March 1st. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$87.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Fundamental Research increased their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$78.36 to C$92.24 and gave the company a top pick rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$75.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$86.29.

Shares of TSE TD opened at C$88.11 on Thursday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of C$54.80 and a 12-month high of C$88.84. The stock has a market cap of C$160.23 billion and a PE ratio of 13.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$84.49 and a 200 day moving average of C$76.50.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.50 by C$0.33. The business had revenue of C$10.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$9.67 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.1408163 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.94%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

