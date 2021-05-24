The Sandbox (SAND) Trading Down 24.8% This Week

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 24th. Over the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded 24.8% lower against the dollar. The Sandbox has a total market capitalization of $207.07 million and approximately $120.41 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Sandbox coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000782 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.01 or 0.00092846 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,209.40 or 0.03206933 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00008747 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00012826 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000025 BTC.

The Sandbox Profile

The Sandbox (SAND) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 701,888,415 coins. The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game . The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

