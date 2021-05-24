The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stock Position Decreased by Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC decreased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,778 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $6,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PG. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.93.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $227,769.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 3,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $399,068.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,234,703 shares of company stock worth $300,997,293. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $138.57. The stock had a trading volume of 339,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,268,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $339.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $111.68 and a 12-month high of $146.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $135.57 and its 200-day moving average is $134.37.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.97%.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

