The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 68,463 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 8.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 704,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,463 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $48,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $392,029,000. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,397,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400,001 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 116.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,660,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,801 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,320,000. Finally, AKO Capital LLP raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 5,534,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,803,000 after purchasing an additional 875,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $1,198,458.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,460.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $77.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.29 billion and a PE ratio of 32.05. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $50.18 and a twelve month high of $79.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.62.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 7.95% and a negative return on equity of 33.25%. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

Several analysts have recently commented on OTIS shares. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.25.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

