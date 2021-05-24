The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 447 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 634,971 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of Costco Wholesale worth $223,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,084,438 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,669,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034,871 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,784,019,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 17.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,452,765 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,569,511,000 after buying an additional 652,748 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,212,988 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,587,370,000 after buying an additional 394,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,631,479 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,280,024,000 after buying an additional 100,779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $390.96.

NASDAQ:COST traded down $2.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $380.72. 1,706,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,929,084. The company has a market capitalization of $168.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.65. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $293.84 and a 1-year high of $393.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $371.73 and a 200 day moving average of $362.82.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

