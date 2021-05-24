The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 24,650 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 332,141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 24,650 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $74,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 20.2% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 6,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.8% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,385 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 9.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management increased its position in Danaher by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,596 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DHR has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.63.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $790,902.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,913,375.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 4,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.32, for a total transaction of $1,128,042.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,078,584.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,611 shares of company stock worth $6,361,595. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DHR opened at $252.57 on Monday. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $155.61 and a 52-week high of $261.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $180.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $246.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.90.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.31%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

