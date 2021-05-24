The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 2,145 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 60,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,145 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $85,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AutoZone in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 34.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

In other AutoZone news, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 3,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,191.16, for a total transaction of $3,644,949.60. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,345.65, for a total value of $4,306,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,560,407.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,673 shares of company stock worth $35,119,737. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE AZO opened at $1,460.26 on Monday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,074.45 and a 1-year high of $1,542.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,472.88 and a 200-day moving average of $1,271.54. The firm has a market cap of $32.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.95.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.84 by $2.09. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 147.93% and a net margin of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $12.39 EPS. AutoZone’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 79.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on AZO shares. Stephens lifted their price target on AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on AutoZone from $1,280.00 to $1,547.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AutoZone from $1,505.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on AutoZone from $1,562.00 to $1,665.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on AutoZone from $1,320.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,486.05.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

