The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 124,287 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 784,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 124,287 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.18% of Phillips 66 worth $63,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PSX. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth $25,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.94.

PSX stock opened at $84.29 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.69. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $43.27 and a 12 month high of $90.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently -404.49%.

In other Phillips 66 news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $14,027,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

