The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $89.79 Million Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 472,116 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 9,418 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Lowe’s Companies worth $89,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 41.0% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.3% during the first quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,112 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,303,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.3% during the first quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 123,072 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $23,406,000 after buying an additional 3,944 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.2% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,256 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,662,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.7% during the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 22,502 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,279,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

In related news, Director David H. Batchelder bought 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $192.47. The stock had a trading volume of 4,032,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,396,448. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.35. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.07 and a 12 month high of $215.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 27.09%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zelman & Associates reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.55.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Recommended Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.