The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $52.60 Million Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 332,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,401 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of The Hershey worth $52,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HSY. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Hershey by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of The Hershey by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in The Hershey by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 50.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Hershey alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.33.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.26, for a total transaction of $398,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,542,252.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $2,007,844.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,170 shares in the company, valued at $8,164,655.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 30,526 shares of company stock valued at $4,922,015 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HSY opened at $173.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $125.50 and a twelve month high of $174.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.72.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 66.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.804 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The Hershey’s payout ratio is 51.19%.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

See Also: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.