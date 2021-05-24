The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 315,409 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,832 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $58,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,848 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Fortinet by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,701 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Fortinet by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,205 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Fortinet by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,784 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,337,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at $340,000. 65.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on FTNT shares. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Fortinet from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fortinet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Fortinet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Pritchard Capital lowered their target price on Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Fortinet from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.67.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total value of $6,749,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,061,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,896,142.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 10,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.58, for a total transaction of $1,716,987.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,088 shares in the company, valued at $351,995.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 63,255 shares of company stock worth $10,820,465 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTNT opened at $210.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $201.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.25. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.75 and a 1-year high of $215.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.43 billion, a PE ratio of 71.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.11.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $710.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.91 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 17.96%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

