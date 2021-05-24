The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 541,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,362 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $69,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSS. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 840.0% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1,990.9% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $134.45 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $133.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.43. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $88.68 and a 1 year high of $137.39.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

