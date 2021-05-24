The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 132,559 Shares of Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,361,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 132,559 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Global X FinTech ETF were worth $60,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Global X FinTech ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in Global X FinTech ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X FinTech ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Global X FinTech ETF by 159.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Global X FinTech ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FINX opened at $43.70 on Monday. Global X FinTech ETF has a 1-year low of $30.36 and a 1-year high of $52.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.34.

