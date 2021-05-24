The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Sold by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC cut its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 52.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 30,054 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Mosaic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,687,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in The Mosaic by 184.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,373,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,700 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in The Mosaic by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,911,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,679 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in The Mosaic by 164.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,714,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,629 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in The Mosaic by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,507,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOS opened at $35.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.86. The Mosaic Company has a one year low of $11.43 and a one year high of $38.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.94.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. The Mosaic had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 11.17%. The Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from The Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

MOS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup raised shares of The Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.31.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

