The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 3,852 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,470 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,852 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $6,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 124.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 263 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AYI. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $152.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $133.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Roth Capital raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.86.

Shares of Acuity Brands stock opened at $177.28 on Monday. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.85 and a 52-week high of $194.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $178.43 and a 200-day moving average of $135.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.39. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $776.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.88 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.92%.

In other Acuity Brands news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $198,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,780,742. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

