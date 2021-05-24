The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 21,445 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,445 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.09% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $6,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $478,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 81,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $286,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 197.8% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 217,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,553,000 after purchasing an additional 144,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $1,418,000. 66.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stuart Harry Reese sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $315,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,224,302.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $31.89 on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.85 and a fifty-two week high of $34.86. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 13.12%. As a group, analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.19%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

