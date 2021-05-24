The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 15,478 Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,478 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $7,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in MDU Resources Group by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 5,999 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in MDU Resources Group by 10.2% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 156,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,931,000 after buying an additional 14,461 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the first quarter worth about $3,236,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in MDU Resources Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 221,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,824,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,373,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,183,000 after purchasing an additional 93,017 shares during the last quarter. 65.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MDU opened at $33.88 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.69. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.96 and a fifty-two week high of $35.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.41 million. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.59%.

MDU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MDU Resources Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.25.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

