The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 0.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 160,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $7,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 132.3% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 23,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 13,134 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 3,885 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 37,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 3,004.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 8,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 47,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 5,731 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group restated an “in-line” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.69.

Shares of SEE stock opened at $56.23 on Monday. Sealed Air Co. has a 1-year low of $29.36 and a 1-year high of $57.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.55 and its 200 day moving average is $46.12. The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.55, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 887.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from Sealed Air’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.06%.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

