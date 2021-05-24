The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 419,955 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 25,985 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.10% of People’s United Financial worth $7,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in People’s United Financial by 1,543.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,306,207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,910,000 after buying an additional 14,374,649 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,914,158 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,910,000 after purchasing an additional 634,238 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,646,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,515,000 after purchasing an additional 796,555 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,071,479 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,255 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,646,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

PBCT stock opened at $19.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.24. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $19.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.57.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 26.71%. The company had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.183 per share. This is a boost from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is currently 57.48%.

In related news, EVP Mark F. Herron sold 4,000 shares of People’s United Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $75,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David K. Norton sold 148,315 shares of People’s United Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $2,681,535.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 183,870 shares in the company, valued at $3,324,369.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 245,599 shares of company stock worth $4,475,489. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.94.

About People’s United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

