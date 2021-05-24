The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Price Target Raised to $12.00 at Morgan Stanley

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $11.20 to $12.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 16.26% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist boosted their target price on The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on The Macerich from $8.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $11.00.

MAC opened at $14.33 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.27. The Macerich has a twelve month low of $6.42 and a twelve month high of $25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 4.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 2.04.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.20). The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 40.20%. The company had revenue of $190.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Macerich will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in The Macerich in the first quarter worth $92,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in The Macerich by 865.4% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in The Macerich by 150.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in The Macerich in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in The Macerich by 137.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

