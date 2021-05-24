The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,526 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $5,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 6,868,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,138,000 after purchasing an additional 429,144 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of The Kroger by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,505,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,644,000 after acquiring an additional 630,889 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of The Kroger by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 33,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 17,580 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of The Kroger by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 307,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,754,000 after acquiring an additional 39,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of The Kroger by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on KR. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America lowered The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.11.

In other news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 16,000 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total value of $601,280.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 198,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,452,038.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total transaction of $453,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,277 shares in the company, valued at $3,988,267.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 84,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,089,241 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KR opened at $36.59 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.15. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $30.35 and a one year high of $42.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $27.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.36.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $30.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.79 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 1.95%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. The Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 20.75%.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

