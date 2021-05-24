The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors decreased its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 802 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in The Kroger were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in The Kroger during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in The Kroger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Kroger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Security National Trust Co. grew its stake in The Kroger by 100.0% during the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Kroger during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. 84.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KR traded up $0.38 on Monday, reaching $36.97. 103,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,244,282. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.36. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.35 and a fifty-two week high of $42.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $30.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.79 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.75%.

In related news, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total value of $453,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 114,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,988,267.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $756,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 243,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,756,748. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,730 shares of company stock worth $3,089,241 over the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Kroger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.11.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

