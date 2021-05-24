The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Sold by ICW Investment Advisors LLC

ICW Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 22.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SJM. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 26,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC increased its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 2.9% during the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 2.8% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Get The J. M. Smucker alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SJM shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.67.

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $135.51 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $131.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.83. The company has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.33. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $101.89 and a 12-month high of $139.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 11.69%. On average, analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.10%.

In other news, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.53, for a total value of $147,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,479,917.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nancy Lopez Knight sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total transaction of $29,508.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,951.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,975 shares of company stock valued at $377,843 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM).

Receive News & Ratings for The J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.