The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp trimmed its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 32.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,600 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 61,000 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $39,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HD shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.70.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $315.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $339.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $322.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.19. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $234.31 and a 52 week high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 54.86%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

