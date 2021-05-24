The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA)

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $236.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 112.65% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on RETA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays initiated coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.22.

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

RETA opened at $110.98 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.27. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $76.34 and a one year high of $186.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.36 and a beta of 1.50.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.32. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 88.44% and a negative net margin of 3,092.54%. The business had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.89) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,483,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,954,000 after purchasing an additional 68,485 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,120,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,568,000 after purchasing an additional 200,996 shares in the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 749,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,702,000 after purchasing an additional 205,996 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 420,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,874,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,880,000. 67.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase II study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

Further Reading: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.