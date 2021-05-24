The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 731,988 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 187,502 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned 0.22% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $239,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GS. Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 47,590 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,562,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 72,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,893,000 after buying an additional 13,361 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 119.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 8,177 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 419,866 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $110,724,000 after buying an additional 56,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 11,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GS stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $366.73. 40,660 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,115,446. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.22 and a twelve month high of $376.98. The firm has a market cap of $124.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $346.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $296.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 28.40%. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 43.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 14.60%.

GS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $468.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $367.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.59.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

