The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.570-0.590 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $558 million-$563 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $570.80 million.The GEO Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.230-2.310 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The GEO Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of The GEO Group from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

GEO opened at $5.57 on Monday. The GEO Group has a twelve month low of $5.46 and a twelve month high of $14.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $681.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.72.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The GEO Group had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 17.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The GEO Group will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

