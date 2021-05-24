The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $68.14 million-$74.07 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $71.93 million.

Shares of The ExOne stock opened at $20.50 on Monday. The ExOne has a 52-week low of $7.92 and a 52-week high of $66.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.18.

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.08). The ExOne had a negative net margin of 29.57% and a negative return on equity of 19.67%. The business had revenue of $13.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.31 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The ExOne will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XONE. B. Riley lowered their price target on The ExOne from $44.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on shares of The ExOne from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of The ExOne from $46.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised The ExOne from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of The ExOne in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.83.

The ExOne Company Profile

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers in the United States, Germany, and Japan. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

