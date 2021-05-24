The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Ninety One SA PTY Ltd

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lessened its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 48.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,257 shares during the period. The Estée Lauder Companies comprises 0.9% of Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 54.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lynn Forester sold 880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.15, for a total value of $266,772.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,814.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 26,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.01, for a total transaction of $8,171,827.92. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,184,667 shares of company stock worth $618,854,807. 13.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on EL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $240.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $337.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.00.

Shares of NYSE:EL traded up $5.69 on Monday, reaching $302.44. 7,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,406,039. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $176.89 and a 1-year high of $318.34. The firm has a market cap of $109.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $302.94 and a 200-day moving average of $273.54.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 39.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

