The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.73, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $299.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.90 million. The Buckle had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 14.44%. The business’s revenue was up 159.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share.

Shares of BKE traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,077,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,629. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.20. The Buckle has a 1-year low of $13.68 and a 1-year high of $46.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from The Buckle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The Buckle’s payout ratio is presently 49.62%.

In other The Buckle news, VP Kelli D. Molczyk sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.77, for a total transaction of $109,425.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55,663 shares in the company, valued at $2,436,369.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 18,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $785,587.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,531,745. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 69,263 shares of company stock worth $2,974,320 in the last ninety days. 41.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

The Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Departwest, Reclaim, Salvage, Nova Industries, and Veece.

