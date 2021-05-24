The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Stock Holdings Reduced by 1ST Source Bank

1ST Source Bank lowered its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 1.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,085 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $2,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 15,946 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. 50.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BA traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $235.90. 298,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,102,199. The company’s 50 day moving average is $239.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.29. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $141.24 and a twelve month high of $278.57. The company has a market capitalization of $137.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 1.62.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.70) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $244.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.54.

In other news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

