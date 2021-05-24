The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Holdings Raised by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,758 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $4,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 4,322 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 2.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 4.0% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,192 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 2.0% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,386 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BA traded up $0.36 on Monday, reaching $235.18. The company had a trading volume of 164,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,102,199. The firm has a market cap of $137.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 1.62. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $141.24 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $239.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.29.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.70) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

BA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark lowered their target price on The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $307.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on The Boeing from $233.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Nord/LB downgraded The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.54.

In other The Boeing news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

