The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) Receives $33.60 Average Price Target from Brokerages

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.60.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

NTB traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,506. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $41.36.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 29.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.89%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTB. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

About The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

