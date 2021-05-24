TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) Hits New 52-Week High at $94.04

TFI International Inc. (NASDAQ:TFII)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $94.04 and last traded at $92.20, with a volume of 29665 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $93.04.

TFII has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. CIBC upgraded TFI International from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America upgraded TFI International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on TFI International from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TFI International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.29.

Get TFI International alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.12. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. TFI International had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. As a group, analysts predict that TFI International Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.2324 dividend. This is a positive change from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.88%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TFI International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Baskin Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in TFI International by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 542,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,894,000 after purchasing an additional 17,541 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of TFI International by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 55,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 11,466 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of TFI International by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 38,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International during the fourth quarter worth about $601,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.26% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Company Profile (NASDAQ:TFII)

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.