Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 423 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Assurant were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Assurant by 920.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Assurant in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Assurant in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Assurant in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Assurant in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. 94.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Assurant in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $207.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Assurant stock opened at $158.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $153.65 and a 200-day moving average of $138.79. Assurant, Inc. has a one year low of $96.71 and a one year high of $163.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.64.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.51. Assurant had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Assurant announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $900.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.59%.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

