Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 2,439 Shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,048 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,439 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after buying an additional 12,903 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 130,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after purchasing an additional 25,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Norman J. Deluca sold 692 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.87, for a total transaction of $31,742.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,553,319.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 4,000 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total value of $151,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,159,658.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,269 shares of company stock valued at $993,989. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ EPAY opened at $37.83 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.49 and a 200-day moving average of $47.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.10 and a beta of 1.29. Bottomline Technologies has a 52 week low of $36.23 and a 52 week high of $55.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 2.88% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $120.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EPAY. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.21.

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

