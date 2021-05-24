Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.35 Million Stake in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,846 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Vicor were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vicor in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vicor in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vicor in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vicor by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vicor in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VICR. BWS Financial upped their price target on Vicor from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Vicor from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vicor in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on Vicor from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

In related news, Director Andrew D’amico sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total value of $85,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $85,930. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO James A. Simms sold 41,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.27, for a total value of $4,252,631.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,607,499.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,156 shares of company stock worth $6,355,774. 36.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of VICR stock opened at $86.27 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.58 and its 200-day moving average is $89.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 110.60 and a beta of 0.67. Vicor Co. has a 52 week low of $56.35 and a 52 week high of $104.68.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $88.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.46 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Vicor Co. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

