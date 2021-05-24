Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) by 5.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,183 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,409,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,120,000 after acquiring an additional 674,130 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,360,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,321,000 after acquiring an additional 119,040 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,239,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,245,000 after acquiring an additional 100,160 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,769,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 12.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,136,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,533,000 after acquiring an additional 128,310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GNL opened at $19.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.88 and a 200 day moving average of $17.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.99 and a beta of 1.21. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.53 and a 12-month high of $19.58.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.48). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 0.34%. Sell-side analysts predict that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.40%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.39%.

GNL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

