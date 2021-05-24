Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 4,697 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 58,515 shares.The stock last traded at $1,539.68 and had previously closed at $1,540.00.

TPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,359.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,767.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, BWS Financial increased their price target on Texas Pacific Land from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,600.97 and a 200 day moving average of $1,086.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.80 and a beta of 2.19.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $6.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $84.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.22 million. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 58.70%. Equities analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 31.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is 48.46%.

In other Texas Pacific Land news, CEO Tyler Glover acquired 158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,649.40 per share, for a total transaction of $260,605.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,545.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired 260 shares of company stock worth $415,326 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 381,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $606,717,000 after acquiring an additional 130,658 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 1,300.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,774,000 after purchasing an additional 148,846 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 149,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,229,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,068,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 67,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,029,000 after purchasing an additional 14,161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.22% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile (NYSE:TPL)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds oil and gas royalty interests; easements and commercial leases comprising easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and agreements with operators and midstream companies to lease its land, primarily for facilities and roads.

Featured Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.