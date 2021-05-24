Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Stake Boosted by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 46.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,288 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.9% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 33,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 90,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEVA opened at $11.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.03. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a one year low of $8.44 and a one year high of $13.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.68 and its 200-day moving average is $10.74.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 21.65% and a negative net margin of 24.45%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mark Sabag sold 127,244 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $1,427,677.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,109.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David Matthew Stark sold 37,884 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $387,174.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,858 shares in the company, valued at $417,568.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.58.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

