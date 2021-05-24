Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stake Boosted by Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,222 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 8,457 shares during the period. Tesla comprises approximately 1.6% of Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $30,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,497,219,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Tesla by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,094,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,712,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160,909 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,384,831 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,388,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,796 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Tesla by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,472,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,450,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 1,377.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,085,853 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $766,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total value of $1,097,327.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.81, for a total transaction of $819,762.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,534,629.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,153 shares of company stock valued at $78,833,232 over the last three months. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TSLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Tesla to $700.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Tesla to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $438.90.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $17.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $598.57. 767,146 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,033,512. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $675.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $677.70. The firm has a market cap of $576.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 597.32, a PEG ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.97. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.00 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

