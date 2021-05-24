Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.37 Billion

Analysts expect Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) to report sales of $1.37 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Tenaris’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.43 billion and the lowest is $1.32 billion. Tenaris posted sales of $1.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Tenaris will report full year sales of $5.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.18 billion to $5.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.57 billion to $7.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tenaris.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Tenaris had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 1.16%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TS. Barclays upgraded shares of Tenaris from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Tenaris from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tenaris currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 4.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tenaris by 5.6% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tenaris by 38.1% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Tenaris by 9.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenaris by 8.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TS stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.82. The company had a trading volume of 20,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,035,842. Tenaris has a 12 month low of $8.86 and a 12 month high of $24.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a current ratio of 3.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.48 and its 200 day moving average is $18.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.14 and a beta of 1.86.

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

