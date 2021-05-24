TELUS Co. (TSE:T) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

TELUS Co. (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$29.17.

A number of brokerages have commented on T. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of TELUS from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on TELUS from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Cormark increased their price objective on TELUS from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

T stock opened at C$26.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$25.88 and its 200 day moving average is C$25.80. The stock has a market cap of C$36.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37. TELUS has a 1-year low of C$22.04 and a 1-year high of C$27.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.316 dividend. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.26%.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

