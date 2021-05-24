Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of Teleperformance to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

TLPFY stock traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $192.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,960. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $193.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.62. Teleperformance has a 12 month low of $116.00 and a 12 month high of $202.85.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were given a dividend of $2.7837 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%.

Teleperformance SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer experience management services worldwide. The company operates through Core Services & D.I.B.S. and Specialized Services segments. It offers customer experience services that comprise customer care, technical support, sales, social media, chat, accounts receivable, and interpretation and translation services; back office services, such as back office, content moderation, finance and accounting, HR, and visa and consular services; and digital transformation services, including analytics, market research, voice of customer, intelligent automation, CX consulting, digital platforms, CX labs, cloud campus, and transformation, as well as technology, analytics, and process excellence services.

